Main News Football news Nigeria vs Cameroon: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

Nigeria vs Cameroon: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news

Football news Today, 17:20
Nigeria vs Cameroon: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Photo: https://twitter.com/NGSuperEagles

In the African Cup of Nations, playoff matches are set to take place, and Nigeria will face Cameroon to compete for a spot in the quarterfinals. The DailySports website has prepared information for you on where to watch this game.

Nigeria vs Cameroon: what you need to know about the match

The match will be part of the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations, with the teams battling for a place in the quarterfinals. Nigeria secured the second position in Group A, accumulating seven points and finishing second in the group with Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast, and Guinea-Bissau. Cameroon also secured the second spot in Group C, competing against Senegal, Guinea, and Gambia. One victory and one draw earned them a place in the playoffs.

When and where will the match take place?

The match between the national teams of Nigeria and Cameroon will take place on Saturday, January 27, in the city of Abidjan. The game will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.

The start time of the match depends on your time zone. Below is information about the game's start time in different parts of the world.

  • Los Angeles - 12:00
  • New York - 15:00
  • Panama - 15:00
  • Toronto - 15:00
  • Port of Spain - 16:00
  • London - 20:00
  • Yaoundé - 21:00
  • Cape Town - 22:00
  • New Delhi - 01:30
  • Sydney - 07:00
  • Kiribati - 08:00

Nigeria vs Cameroon how to watch the match

Africa Cup of Nations 2023 broadcasters vary depending on the country you are in. Below we have prepared information for you where to watch this match in your country.

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • Cameroon - CRTV, Canal 2, SuperSport
  • Canada - beIN Sports
  • Kenya - KBC, SuperSport
  • Nigeria - NTA, SuperSport
  • South Africa - SABC Sport, SuperSport
  • Uganda - UBC, Sanyuka TV, SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - BBC, Sky Sports
  • United States - beIN Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - ENTV
  • Angola - TPA, SuperSport
  • Barbados - SportsMax
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - SportsMax
  • Cayman Islands - SportsMax
  • Dominica - SportsMax
  • Gambia - GRTS, SuperSport
  • Ghana - GBC, SuperSport
  • Grenada - SportsMax
  • Hong Kong - beIN Sports
  • India - FanCode
  • Ireland - Sky Sports
  • Israel - 5Sport
  • Jamaica - SportsMax
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • South Sudan - beIN Sports
  • Sudan - beIN Sports
  • Tanzania - TBC, Azam TV, SuperSport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - SportsMax
  • Zambia - ZNBC, Diamond TV, SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - ZBC, SuperSport
