Nigeria vs Angola: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel

Football news Today, 14:09
Nigeria vs Angola: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Photo: https://twitter.com/PoojaMedia

The quarter-final matches of the African Cup of Nations commence on Friday, February 2nd. In the first fixture of this stage, Nigeria will face Angola. DailySports has prepared information on where to watch this match for you.

Nigeria vs Angola: what to know about the match?

The Nigerian national team confidently advanced to the quarter-finals. During the group stage, they secured victories against Guinea-Bissau and Ivory Coast and drew with Equatorial Guinea. In the Round of 16, Nigeria defeated Cameroon 2-0, with Ademola Lukman scoring a decisive brace. Angola followed a similar path to the quarter-finals, drawing once and winning twice in the group stage. In the knockout stage, Angola convincingly defeated Namibia 3-0, with Jelson Dala scoring a double and another goal credited to Mabululu.

Nigeria vs Angola: when and where the match will take place

The quarter-final match of the African Cup of Nations between Nigeria and Angola will take place on Friday, February 2nd, starting at 18:00 Central European Time. Start time of the match in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 9:00
  • New York 12:00
  • Panama 12:00
  • Toronto 12:00
  • Port of Spain 13:00
  • London 17:00
  • Yaoundé 18:00
  • Abuja 18:00
  • Cape Town 19:00

Nigeria vs Angola: where to watch the match online

Broadcasters may vary in different countries. It's worth noting that not all countries will have the match broadcast. For the international audience, the match will be broadcast on Bet365. Dailysports has prepared information for you on where to watch this game in your country.

  • Australia - beIN Sports
  • Cameroon - CRTV, Canal+, SuperSport, AfroSport TV, New World Sport
  • Canada - beIN Sports, fuboTV Canada
  • Kenya - Startimes Sports, KBC, Channel 1, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV
  • Nigeria - Canal+, Startimes, Star Times, AfroSport TV
  • South Africa - Startimes Sports, SuperSport, SABC Plus
  • Uganda - Startimes, Sanyuka Prime, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, New World Sport1New World Sport App
  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports, BBC
  • United States - beIN Sports

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports
  • Angola - Girassol TV, TPA 2, AfroSport TV
  • Barbados- SportsMax
  • Botswana- YTV
  • British Virgin Islands- SportsMax
  • Cayman Islands- SportsMax
  • Dominica- SportsMax
  • Gambia- AfroSport, Canal+
  • Ghana- StarTimes, Canal+, AfroSport TV
  • Grenada- SportsMax
  • Hong Kong- beIN Sports
  • India- FanCode
  • Ireland- Sky Sports
  • Jamaica- SportsMax
  • Liberia- AfroSport TV
  • Madagascar- New World Sport App, New World Sport1StarTimes App
  • Malawi- StarTimes App
  • Mauritius- New World Sport App, New World Sport1
  • Namibia- NBC TV
  • Palestine- beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports MAX 3 ArabiabeIN Sports 1 AFCONbeIN Sports 2 AFCON
  • Rwanda- New World Sport1, Canal+, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV
  • Singapore- beIN Sports
  • South Sudan- beIN Sports
  • Sudan- beIN SPORTS
  • Tanzania- Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV
  • Trinidad and Tobago- SportsMax AppSports Max 2
  • Zambia- ZNBC Zambia, StarTimes App, AfroSport TV, New World Sport App, New World Sport1
  • Zimbabwe- AfroSport TV, ZBC TV, New World Sport App, New World Sport1
