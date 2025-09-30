RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "Nico Williams is not the player we need. His agent approached us himself" - Deco on the failed transfer of Nico Williams to Barcelona

"Nico Williams is not the player we need. His agent approached us himself" - Deco on the failed transfer of Nico Williams to Barcelona

It's not that simple in this situation.
Football news Today, 01:53
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
"Nico Williams is not the player we need. His agent approached us himself" - Deco on the failed transfer of Nico Williams to Barcelona Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona was searching for a completely different type of player.

Details: Barcelona sporting director Deco, in an interview with MundoDeportivo, shared the inside story of the situation surrounding the potential transfer of Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams:

"We were never pursuing Nico Williams. In fact, it was his agent who reached out to us several times, not the other way around. Athletic should ask his representative why these rumors started. To be honest, the player himself didn't really fit the profile we were looking for.

We set the terms and parameters of any deal ourselves. After that, the negotiations need to be put in writing. And we made it clear: imposed conditions will not be accepted, because no footballer can dictate terms to the club." Deco stated.

This past summer, media reports were swirling that the 23-year-old Athletic Bilbao winger was on the verge of joining Barcelona, but ultimately the transfer never materialized, and Williams signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao until 2035.

Last season, Williams played 45 matches for Bilbao, scoring 15 goals and providing 7 assists. His market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at 70 million euros.

Reminder: Polish national team legend advises Lewandowski to leave Barcelona for Saudi Arabia

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Athletic Club Athletic Club Schedule Athletic Club News Athletic Club Transfers
Related Team News
Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the LaLiga Football news Yesterday, 15:40 Top target! Joan Laporta personally wants to see Julián Álvarez at Barcelona
New Barcelona signing Antoine Griezmann poses for the media with FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu Football news Yesterday, 12:12 Josep Maria Bartomeu to stand trial over alleged commission payment fraud
Authorities do not rule out Barcelona's return to Camp Nou on October 18 Football news Yesterday, 11:00 Authorities do not rule out Barcelona's return to Camp Nou on October 18
Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed Football news Yesterday, 08:10 Second year in a row. The venue for the Spanish Super Cup has been revealed
It has been confirmed who will referee the match between Barcelona and PSG Football news Yesterday, 07:19 It has been confirmed who will referee the match between Barcelona and PSG
Famous artist’s logo to appear on Barcelona shirts for El Clásico Football news Yesterday, 04:32 Famous artist’s logo to appear on Barcelona shirts for El Clásico
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores