Nice one! Manchester City star Phil Foden stuns in a chic Burberry outfit

Manchester City star Phil Foden showed off his fashionable side, donning an ensemble from luxury brand Burberry. The footballer shared the stylish snaps on his Instagram page.

Phil posted photos visiting a Burberry boutique, striking poses in the brand’s signature jacket, shorts, and sneakers. Foden captioned the images, “This store is just amazing. Thanks for having us,” and tagged Burberry’s official account.

It’s worth noting that this season, Phil Foden has been struggling to find his best form—much like the rest of Manchester City. He’s featured in 41 matches across all competitions, but has managed just 10 goals and 6 assists.

City, too, have had a disappointing campaign. The team exited European competitions early and are now merely fighting for a Champions League spot in the league. Their only shot at silverware this year is the FA Cup, with the Citizens set to face Crystal Palace in the final on May 17.

It should be added that the team’s poor performances—and Foden’s own struggles—have led to backlash from fans. After the Manchester derby, some supporters even targeted the footballer’s mother with insults.