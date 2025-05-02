Relief for Pep. Rodri has a chance to play in the FA Cup final
Football news Today, 07:00
There is a strong chance that 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri will soon make his return to the pitch after a serious injury.
Details: According to Diario AS, Manchester City expect Rodri to be included in the squad for the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace, scheduled for May 17 at Wembley.
Rodri has already resumed individual training sessions and is expected to rejoin the main group soon.
The 28-year-old Spaniard is certain to be fit for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup matches.
Rodri tore his cruciate ligament back on September 22 in the match against Arsenal (2-2). He has not played since.
Reminder: Yesterday, it was reported that with Real Madrid showing interest, Manchester City are accelerating contract extension talks with Rodri.
