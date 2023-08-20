Nice joined the fight for the American from Barcelona

RU RU NG NG
“Nice” is showing interest in Barcelona's defender and United States national team player Sergiño Dest, according to Foot Mercato.

According to the source, the French club wants to loan the player for one year during the summer transfer window. However, "Nice" is not willing to pay the player's entire salary. It was previously reported that PSV is also interested in the American.

22-year-old Dest has been playing for Barcelona since October 2020. He transferred to the Catalan club from Ajax Amsterdam. The transfer fee amounted to 21 million euros. He has played a total of 72 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing four assists. As part of Barcelona, Dest won the Copa del Rey in the 2020/2021 season.

In the previous season, Dest played on loan for Milan. He played 14 matches for the Italian club in all competitions, without scoring any goals or providing any assists.

Dest has been playing for the United States national team since 2019. He has played a total of 26 matches for the American national team, scoring two goals and providing four assists, while also receiving two yellow cards and one red card.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
