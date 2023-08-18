RU RU NG NG
Main News Neymar's move sparks huge buzz in Saudi Arabia

Neymar's move sparks huge buzz in Saudi Arabia

Neymar's move from PSG to Al-Hilal has generated huge interest among fans of the Saudi club.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Al-Hilal store employees put Neymar's name on 1,200 club shirts every day. Fans who order jerseys with the team's rookie name have to wait up to five days to receive their copy.

Neymar, 31, joined Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain this summer for €90m, the most expensive transfer in Saudi Arabian league history.

According to Western media, the Brazilian footballer will earn about €100 million a year at his new club.

Recall that recently the Brazilian played in PSG, in which he became the real leader of the team. Despite his achievements, Neymar often found himself at the center of high-profile scandals, which is why other top clubs did not want to sign him.

