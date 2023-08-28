RU RU NG NG
Main News Neymar's club won a landslide victory in the match of the championship of Saudi Arabia

Neymar's club won a landslide victory in the match of the championship of Saudi Arabia

Football news Today, 16:09
Neymar's club won a landslide victory in the match of the championship of Saudi Arabia Photo: Al-Hilal FC Twitter/Author Unknown

In the 4th round of the Saudi Arabian Pro League, Al-Hilal, the club for which Brazilian forward Neymar plays, secured a victory against Al-Ittifaq. The match took place at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh and ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the home team.

Midway through the first half, Malcolm opened the scoring with an assist from Alexander Mitrovic. Towards the end of the first half, Salem Al-Dawsari extended the lead for the home team. Neymar did not participate in the match due to an injury.

With 10 points, Al-Hilal moved up to the third position in the Saudi Arabian Pro League standings. Al-Ittifaq, with seven points, dropped to the fifth position.

Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Ittifaq (2-0, 0-0)
Goals: 1-0 - 24' Malcolm, 2-0 - 41' Al-Dawsari

Al-Hilal: Bounou, Abdelhamid (Al-Briek, 77), Koulibaly, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani (Al-Dawsari, 81), Kanno, Ruben Neves, Al-Dawsari (Al-Dawsari, 90), Michael Richard (Al-Hamdan, 80), Malcolm (Al-Faraj, 86), Mitrovic.

Al-Ittifaq: Paulo Victor, Mohammed, Hendry, Al-Hatib, Al-Shamrani (Yusef, 60), Al-Ghamdi (Al-Ghamdi, 78), Henderson, Hazazi, Ozdemir (Al-Gamdi, 60), Vitinho (Al-Kuikbi, 13), Quaison.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Al Hilal Al-Ettifaq Pro League Saudi Arabia
Popular news
Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A Football news Today, 16:43 Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A
Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy Football news Today, 05:00 Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy
Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle Football news Yesterday, 15:29 Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle
Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal
Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute Football news Yesterday, 11:05 Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute
Messi scored the first goal in MLS. Inter Miami won again Football news Yesterday, 05:58 VIDEO. Messi scored the first goal in MLS. Inter Miami won again
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:43 Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A Football news Today, 16:37 Italian Serie A table 2023-24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2 Football news Today, 16:15 Benzema's club won a crushing victory in the match of the championship of Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 16:09 Neymar's club won a landslide victory in the match of the championship of Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 14:50 Saudi Arabian club willing to pay €150m for Mohamed Salah Football news Today, 14:20 Experienced Liverpool defender could move to Rennes Football news Today, 14:12 Juventus has filed a lawsuit and is demanding 440 million euros from Inter Football news Today, 13:24 PSG offered 80 million euros for the French striker Football news Today, 12:52 Man City defender moves to Barcelona Football news Today, 12:24 Named the terms of recovery of the injured Vinicius Junior
Sport Predictions
Football 29 aug 2023 Pisa vs Parma prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Panathinaikos vs Braga prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 29 aug 2023 Galatasaray vs Molde prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 Sampdoria vs Venezia prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 AEK vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 PSV vs Glasgow Rangers prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 Copenhagen vs Rakow prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023