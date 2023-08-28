Neymar's club won a landslide victory in the match of the championship of Saudi Arabia

In the 4th round of the Saudi Arabian Pro League, Al-Hilal, the club for which Brazilian forward Neymar plays, secured a victory against Al-Ittifaq. The match took place at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh and ended with a score of 2-0 in favor of the home team.

Midway through the first half, Malcolm opened the scoring with an assist from Alexander Mitrovic. Towards the end of the first half, Salem Al-Dawsari extended the lead for the home team. Neymar did not participate in the match due to an injury.

With 10 points, Al-Hilal moved up to the third position in the Saudi Arabian Pro League standings. Al-Ittifaq, with seven points, dropped to the fifth position.

Al-Hilal 2-0 Al-Ittifaq (2-0, 0-0)

Goals: 1-0 - 24' Malcolm, 2-0 - 41' Al-Dawsari

Al-Hilal: Bounou, Abdelhamid (Al-Briek, 77), Koulibaly, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani (Al-Dawsari, 81), Kanno, Ruben Neves, Al-Dawsari (Al-Dawsari, 90), Michael Richard (Al-Hamdan, 80), Malcolm (Al-Faraj, 86), Mitrovic.

Al-Ittifaq: Paulo Victor, Mohammed, Hendry, Al-Hatib, Al-Shamrani (Yusef, 60), Al-Ghamdi (Al-Ghamdi, 78), Henderson, Hazazi, Ozdemir (Al-Gamdi, 60), Vitinho (Al-Kuikbi, 13), Quaison.