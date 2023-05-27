Neymar was advised to go to Manchester United

Former Brazilian footballer Rivaldo hopes to see Neymar in the Manchester United squad.

The 31-year-old Brazilian striker currently plays for PSG, but the English Premier League giants will try to sign him in the next transfer window.

Rivaldo said Manchester United are performing consistently under coach Erik ten Hague and have already guaranteed themselves the Champions League.

"Neymar can bring a lot of value to the club if it is ready to accept a superstar. A move to Manchester United, a legendary club that plays in the best league in the world, would be a great move for Neymar," he said.