Neymar shows how his recovery is going after yet another injury

Preparing to return to the pitch
Lifestyle Today, 05:19
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Neymar is recovering from an injury in the gym Photo: https://www.instagram.com/neymarjr / Author unknown

Santos captain Neymar has once again found himself sidelined due to a new injury. On his Instagram page, the star forward shared a glimpse into his rehabilitation process.

Neymar posted several photos revealing his work with massage therapists and doctors, as well as his gym workouts. He captioned the post with the word “Resilience 😉”.

It was recently reported that the Brazilian has suffered another setback, this time with a thigh muscle injury. Neymar is expected to need about a month to recover fully from this latest blow.

Meanwhile, his club Santos continues to battle for survival in the Brazilian league. After 23 matches played, the team sits just 14th in the table, only four points clear of the relegation zone.

So far this season, Neymar has featured in 21 matches across all competitions for Santos, netting 6 goals and providing 3 assists.

