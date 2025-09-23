RU RU ES ES FR FR
At the poker table. Neymar reveals how he's recovering from yet another injury

The footballer distracts himself with his favorite hobby
Lifestyle Today, 10:54
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Neymar during a poker game Photo: https://www.instagram.com/sourovjr_ / Author unknown

Santos star Neymar recently suffered another injury, forcing him to stay off the pitch for several weeks. The Brazilian shared on his Instagram page how he spends his free time during this enforced break.

Neymar posted a photo showing himself lying down during rehabilitation procedures with a laptop, where a poker app is open on the screen. The footballer captioned the picture, “Treatment + therapy (poker) 😉,” making it clear that the card game helps him recover mentally.

It should be noted that doctors have diagnosed Neymar with a rectus femoris injury, which could sideline him for up to four weeks. This setback may once again prevent him from playing for the Brazil national team during the international break.

As a reminder, the Seleção will play friendly matches against South Korea and Japan in October as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

