Neymar reacts emotionally to Santos' comeback win over Cruzeiro

Santos captain Neymar delivered a stellar performance alongside his team in the match against Cruzeiro, where the Peixe secured their second consecutive victory in the league. The Brazilian shared his emotions about the game on his Instagram page.

Neymar posted photos from the recent match, captioning them with an emotional message: “A huge win... We keep working to get better every day and chase our goal. Congrats to the team for today’s effort 👏🏽👏🏽 Let’s go, my PEIXE 🤍🖤.”

It's worth noting that Santos managed to defeat Cruzeiro, one of the leaders of the Brazilian championship. This victory allowed the Peixe to climb another spot in the league table — they now sit in 14th place. After 18 matches, Santos have collected 21 points.

Neymar’s side will play their next match on August 17, hosting Vasco da Gama at home — another struggler in the current campaign. The team featuring Philippe Coutinho has slipped into the relegation zone and currently occupies 17th place.