Wonderful dad. Neymar's fiancée Bruna Biancardi congratulates him on Father's Day

Santos star Neymar is not just a football icon—he’s also a devoted father, as his fiancée can attest. Bruna Biancardi took to her Instagram stories to share a touching Father's Day tribute to him.

She posted a photo featuring Neymar alongside all four of his children, captioning it with an emotional message: “I’m proud that you’re such a wonderful father not only to our girls, but also to your other children. Your love, care, and presence are the greatest gifts they could ever receive. Happy Father’s Day, my love ❤️✨.”

As a reminder, the Brazilian footballer is raising four children from three different women. His two daughters, Mavie and Mel—who was born just a month ago—are his children with Bruna Biancardi.

He also has a 14-year-old son, Davi Lucca, who was born when Neymar was only 19. In addition, there is his 1-year-old daughter, Helena, from a brief romance with another woman.