RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Lifestyle Wonderful dad. Neymar's fiancée Bruna Biancardi congratulates him on Father's Day

Wonderful dad. Neymar's fiancée Bruna Biancardi congratulates him on Father's Day

She shared many heartfelt words
Lifestyle Today, 06:53
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Neymar with his daughter Mavi Photo: https://www.instagram.com/neymarjr / Author unknown

Santos star Neymar is not just a football icon—he’s also a devoted father, as his fiancée can attest. Bruna Biancardi took to her Instagram stories to share a touching Father's Day tribute to him.

She posted a photo featuring Neymar alongside all four of his children, captioning it with an emotional message: “I’m proud that you’re such a wonderful father not only to our girls, but also to your other children. Your love, care, and presence are the greatest gifts they could ever receive. Happy Father’s Day, my love ❤️✨.”

As a reminder, the Brazilian footballer is raising four children from three different women. His two daughters, Mavie and Mel—who was born just a month ago—are his children with Bruna Biancardi.

He also has a 14-year-old son, Davi Lucca, who was born when Neymar was only 19. In addition, there is his 1-year-old daughter, Helena, from a brief romance with another woman.

Related teams and leagues
Santos FC Santos FC Schedule Santos FC News Santos FC Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores