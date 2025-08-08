Family celebration: Neymar marks 1 month since youngest daughter's birth with his children and beloved

RU RU ES ES FR FR
A cozy atmosphere
Lifestyle Today, 06:37
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Neymar with Bruna Biancardi and newborn daughter in the maternity hospital Photo: https://www.instagram.com/neymarjr / Author unknown

Santos captain Neymar became a father for the fourth time just a month ago, welcoming a daughter named Mel. Now, the whole family has come together to celebrate the first month since the little girl's birth. The Brazilian star shared a video from the festivities on his Instagram story.

Neymar posted a touching video showing everyone gathered around a table topped with a festive cake and a single candle. The footballer himself, his fiancée Bruna Biancardi holding baby Mel, their daughter Mavie, and Neymar's son Davi Lucca are all present. There's also another girl in the frame—the daughter of Neymar's friends.

The video captures everyone singing and clapping, congratulating baby Mel on her very first milestone.

Let's recall, the Brazilian footballer is a father of four. Besides 14-year-old Davi Lucca, Mavie, and Mel, he also has a daughter, Helena, who recently turned one. It's worth noting that Davi Lucca and Helena were born to two different women.

