Adorable moment: Neymar shares touching photo of his newborn daughter

The baby girl is just 1 month old
Lifestyle Today, 06:59
Neymar at Santos training Photo: https://www.instagram.com/neymarjr / Author unknown

Santos captain Neymar is relishing quality time with his family and friends. The football star took to Instagram to share a new photo of his recently born daughter.

The picture shows 1-month-old Mel resting in her cradle, while an older girl—the daughter of Neymar's friends—leans in for a peek. The heartwarming image is captioned “Perfect” with a white heart emoji.

As a reminder, the Brazilian footballer welcomed his fourth child, his second daughter with Bruna Biancardi, just a month ago. In addition to Mel, the couple are also raising another daughter, Mavi.

Neymar is also the father of two more children from different relationships. His eldest is son Davi Lucca, and he also has a daughter, Helena, who recently turned one.

It's worth noting that Neymar played a pivotal role in Santos' recent victory in the Brazilian league. The forward netted a brace against Juventude, helping secure a 3-1 win for the Peixe. This triumph lifted the team out of the relegation zone and up to 15th place in the standings.

