Father and son. Neymar shares a personal photo with his only son

Santos star Neymar often spends quality time with his children—not only with his daughters, whom he is raising with Bruna Biancardi, but also with his son from another relationship. The footballer shared a snapshot with the boy in his Instagram story.

Neymar posted a photo together with his son Davi Lucca, captioning it with the succinct phrase “My 01.” Davi Lucca is the Brazilian's firstborn and was born when Neymar himself was just 19 years old.

Even though Ney doesn’t live with his son’s mother, he stays in close contact with the boy and makes sure to spend time with him. They even sometimes enjoy playing football together.

Just a month ago, Neymar and Bruna Biancardi welcomed their second daughter—a newborn girl named Mel. The couple also has an older daughter named Mavi.

Additionally, the Brazilian has another daughter, Helena, who turned one last month. Her mother is Amanda Kimberly, with whom Ney had a brief romance during his ongoing relationship with Bruna Biancardi.