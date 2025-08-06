RU RU ES ES FR FR
Neymar shares an adorable photo of his 1-month-old daughter in a Santos jersey

Daddy's girl
Lifestyle Today, 06:47
Neymar with his youngest daughter in the maternity hospital Photo: https://www.instagram.com/neymarjr / Author unknown

Santos captain Neymar is a proud father of four. His youngest, Mel, was born just a month ago, and the football star delighted fans by sharing her photo on his Instagram page.

Ney posted a picture showing his little girl lying on her stomach, as he captures her from behind to highlight the special detail: the baby is dressed in a Santos jersey with her own name on the back and the iconic number 10.

To recap, Neymar and his fiancée, Bruna Biancardi, are raising two daughters together—besides Mel, they also have nearly 2-year-old Mavie. Additionally, the footballer is the father of son Davi Lucca and daughter Helena, each from previous relationships.

Clearly enjoying a cozy family day, Neymar also shared a fun video featuring Davi Lucca and Mavie dancing playfully in front of the TV.

Just a few days earlier, the Brazilian star delivered a standout performance for Santos, netting a brace to help his team secure a crucial victory over Juventude.

