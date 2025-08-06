RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news Neymar ignores Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff

Neymar ignores Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff

It seems the Brazilian superstar is in no rush to return to the national team.
Football news Today, 03:43
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Neymar celebrates scoring a goal Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Journalists asked Neymar for his thoughts on the presence of Ancelotti's entourage at his latest match.

Details: After netting a decisive brace against Juventude in the 18th round of Brazil's Serie A, 33-year-old Santos winger Neymar faced the post-match press. During the interview, one reporter informed the star that members of Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff—currently in charge of the Brazilian national team—were in attendance at the game.

This naturally led to the question: Did Neymar think they were there to watch him, and is he expecting a call-up to the Seleção?

Neymar, ever the picture of composure, delivered a cold-blooded response:

"Man, I have nothing left to prove to anyone," declared the former Barcelona and PSG player.

It's hard to say exactly what Neymar meant by these words, but he has previously stated that he would be open to returning to the Brazilian national team.

Neymar made his debut for the Seleção back in 2010 and has since earned 128 caps, scoring 79 goals for his country. In October 2023, Neymar suffered a serious injury—a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee—while playing for Brazil, and has not been called up to Ancelotti’s squad since.

Recall: Neymar dazzles again: Brazilian nets a brace against Juventude

