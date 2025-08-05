Neymar shines again: the Brazilian nets a brace against Juventude

Neymar once again proves that it's far too soon to write him off.

Details: Last night, in the 18th round of the Brazilian Serie A, Santos hosted one of the league's underdogs, Juventude.

Thanks to a dazzling solo performance from Santos' 33-year-old midfielder Neymar, the home side secured a convincing 3–1 victory, with the former Barcelona and PSG star bagging a brace.

In the 37th minute, Neymar broke the deadlock, pouncing on a rebound after an unsuccessful save by Juventude's goalkeeper. Just three minutes later, Barreal doubled Santos' advantage.

Right before halftime, Juventude managed to pull one back through a goal from Wilker, but in the 80th minute, Neymar sealed the result, coolly converting a penalty.

Check out the highlights of all the most exciting and dangerous moments from the legendary Neymar in this match:

TEVE SHOW DO NEYMAR NO MORUMBIS!! 🤩👑🐋 Dois gols, muitas chances criadas e mais uma bela partida do camisa 10 do Santos!! #FutebolBrasileiro #BrasileirãoBetano pic.twitter.com/IMYbBR1iRi — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) August 5, 2025

