The work goes on. Neymar shares new photos from Santos training

Santos captain Neymar is relentless in his daily training routine. The football star has once again posted snapshots of his training sessions at the club’s base on his Instagram page.

The photos show Neymar going through a variety of drills on the training pitch, as well as hitting the weights in the gym. The Brazilian approaches his work with unwavering discipline, determined to be in top shape for the official fixtures.

It’s worth noting that Santos are having a tough season. The team is currently stuck in the relegation zone of the Brazilian league table with just 15 points from 16 matches played.

Amid this run of poor results, rumors have already surfaced suggesting Neymar could leave the club and even make a return to Europe. Reports indicate that French side Olympique Marseille are interested in the Brazilian, and that talks have already begun between the parties.

As a reminder, just a month ago Neymar extended his contract with Santos until the end of 2025.