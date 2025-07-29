Neymar could leave Santos and return to Europe

The return of iconic winger Neymar to Santos was initially a headline-grabbing event. But as time went on, injuries first and then criticism from fans revealed that he is no longer the player he once was. Now, Neymar appears to be considering a bold move.

Details: According to TyC Sports, amid criticism and the fact that Santos currently sits in the relegation zone of Serie A, Neymar may leave the team. Potential new destinations reportedly include some prominent European clubs, such as Marseille—bitter rivals of PSG, where Neymar previously played. Moreover, it is claimed that negotiations are already underway.

Reminder: Neymar has repeatedly expressed his love for Santos, the club where he grew up as a footballer before moving on to star for Barcelona. However, since his return in January, things have not gone smoothly for the Brazilian star. He even found himself in a conflict with one of the Peixão supporters.