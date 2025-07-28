Barcelona hit by hackers during friendly match. What happened?

Barcelona's opening match of their Asian tour against Vissel Kobe was marred by major technical issues, which are now set to translate into financial losses for the club.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club had earlier offered fans the chance to pay €10 to watch the match or €40 for access to all preseason tour games via a dedicated platform. However, due to a cyberattack, the first half of the match against Vissel Kobe could not be viewed, forcing Barcelona to stream the second half for free on their official YouTube channel.

As a result, fans who paid for the service will be refunded, but to watch the remaining two matches of the tour in South Korea—on Thursday, July 31 against Seoul and on Monday, August 4 against Daegu—they will need to complete a new registration process.

Reminder: Earlier, Barcelona president Joan Laporta commented on the club's transfer policy.