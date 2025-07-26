RU RU ES ES FR FR
Barcelona president Joan Laporta: "There will be no new signings!"

Barcelona president Joan Laporta: "There will be no new signings!"

The club president shares his thoughts on the summer transfer campaign
Football news Today, 01:40
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
David Ramos/Getty Images

In an exclusive comment to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona president Joan Laporta discussed the team's transfer plans for the summer.

Details: In his remarks to the Spanish publication, Joan Laporta expressed his belief that Barcelona already has a strong squad.

Basically, there will be no further signings this summer. We have a good squad, and the coach wants to strengthen the first team by promoting players from the reserves. So, at this point, we are not expecting any new deals.

He also spoke about working with the current players:

Our main priority and obsession was to keep last season's squad together because it was a historic one. We wanted to maintain that team spirit with the players we had, so many incoming offers were simply not considered.

For the record, this summer's transfer window saw the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol, a goalkeeper for whom the club paid €25 million, Copenhagen striker Roony Bardghji, who joined Barcelona for €2.5 million, and Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford, who joined the team on loan.

See also: Jules Koundé to continue playing for Barcelona until 2030

