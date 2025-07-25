Jules Koundé to continue playing for Barcelona until 2030

French defender Jules Koundé joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2022 and is now on the verge of extending his contract with the Catalan giants.

Details: According to L'Équipe, the French international will sign a new deal with Barcelona that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2030. All terms of the agreement have already been finalized, and sporting director Deco has given the green light. Only the formalities remain, but the deal is effectively sealed.

In July 2022, Koundé moved to Barcelona for €50 million, signing a contract through 2027 with a release clause of €1 billion, making him the most expensive transfer in Sevilla's history.

Earlier, we reported that after consultations between Flick, Deco, and Laporta, it was decided to strip the German of the captain's armband. It remains unclear who Barcelona's head coach will appoint as the new captain.

Reminder: Barcelona president Joan Laporta stated that representatives of the Super League are in close communication with the leadership of European football and its head, Aleksander Čeferin.