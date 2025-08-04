RU RU ES ES FR FR
Santos vs Juventude prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025

Santos vs Juventude prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 5, 2025

Raphael Durand
Santos FC vs Juventude prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Santos FC
04 aug 2025, 19:00
- : -
Brazil,
Juventude
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-1.0)
Odds: 1.77
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the matches of the 18th round of the Brazilian Serie A will take place on Monday at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium in Santos, where the local side Santos will host Juventude. I’m offering a bet on the outcome with an attractive odds.

Match preview

This season, Santos have often played with an eye on the final minutes — the team has already scored seven goals after the 70th minute, but also conceded eleven after that time mark, including four in stoppage time. Kleber Xavier’s side have dropped plenty of points due to these lapses, and it’s already pushed them into the relegation zone, where they trail Vasco da Gama on goal difference.

The recent 2-2 draw with Sport Recife is yet another example of a missed victory, despite scoring twice in the closing stages. In attack, the team relies on the creativity of Bontempo and the surges of Neymar, but lacks systemic stability. Nevertheless, against Juventude, Santos hold a clear advantage, especially at home.

After a win over Sport Recife in mid-July, it seemed Juventude had found their rhythm, but three subsequent matches without goals or points confirmed a crisis. The club has slipped back to the bottom of the table, and their away form is a disaster: seven losses out of seven, with a goal difference of 1:24.

Coach Claudio Tencati needs to find solutions urgently, especially in attack, where the team chronically lacks ideas. Interestingly, when Juventude score first, they usually take points, but such occasions have been rare this season. Heading to a stadium where they’ve never won is hardly a reason to expect a turnaround.

Probable lineups

  • Santos: Brazao; Vinicius, Basso, Perez, Souza; Rolheiser, Bontempo, Schmidt, Barreal; Soares, Neymar
  • Juventude: Gustavo; Reginaldo, Abner, Angel, Felipe, Hermes; Everton, Jadson, Mandaca, Veron; Thalya

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Santos have never lost a home official match to Juventude.
  • Juventude have lost all seven away games in Serie A 2025, with a goal difference of 1:24.
  • Juventude’s last league win over Santos dates back to September 2021 (3-0 at home).

Prediction

Given the visitors’ dreadful away form and their historical struggles against this opponent, Santos look like favourites not just on paper but based on current form. The hosts may be going through tough times themselves, but their attacking line, especially with Neymar, should be able to break down the fragile visiting defence. Our pick: Santos to win with a -1.0 handicap at odds of 1.77.

