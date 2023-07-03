Neymar offered space money in Saudi Arabia

EN RU
Saudi club Al Hilal are showing interest in Brazilian national team and French PSG striker Neymar.

According to Fanatik journalist Yakup Chinar, last season's Saudi champion is ready to offer the star player an impressive contract.

The source writes that the agreement will be for three years with a salary of 600 million euros.

It will be recalled that the 31-year-old Brazilian's deal with France's PSG expires in the summer of 2025. Earlier it was reported that the striker could return to Barcelona and the clubs have allegedly even discussed a potential transfer. But during the negotiations, a problem arose due to Barcelona's desire not to spend so much money on players' salaries.

Neymar himself has repeatedly said that he does not want to change clubs. At the same time, PSG have a different position - they expect to get rid of the player as soon as possible, as long as they can get a profit for him.

More recently, Al-Hilal have added Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Wolverhampton midfielder Reuben Neves.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
