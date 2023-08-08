Neymar not welcome at Barcelona

There are some details about the possible return of the Brazilian striker Neymar to the Catalan “Barcelona”.

As journalist Gerard Romero writes, the Brazilian player would very much like to play for the team from the capital of Catalonia again, but not everything is so simple.

According to the source, the leader of the Parisians is even ready to take a pay cut in order to return to the Catalan club, and Barcelona president Joan Laporta and part of the leadership support this idea.

Against such a development of events is the head coach of “Barcelona” Xavi. The journalist assures that it is he who does not support the return of Neymar to the team.

The fact is that Xavi is firmly convinced that the Brazilian footballer is not the right player for the current Barça squad. The Spaniard insists his time at the club is over.

At the same time, the club's management considers the possible transfer of Neymar to be good from a marketing point of view, but they also have fears that the team will not win anything from the football side.