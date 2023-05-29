Neymar may move to Manchester City

Forward Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian national team may move to Manchester City, according to L'Equipe.

According to the source, Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, had a phone conversation with the player. The coach inquired about Neymar's recovery progress after his ankle injury.

Earlier reports indicated that PSG is willing to part ways with Neymar due to his high salary.

In the current season, the 31-year-old Neymar has played 29 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Don't miss: Mourinho has decided to leave Roma.