Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia

The press office of "Al-Hilal" club from Saudi Arabia has officially announced the transfer of forward Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the Brazilian national team.

The transfer fee has not been disclosed, but according to some reports, it is estimated to be around €70-80 million. This amount could potentially increase by an additional €40 million through bonuses. Neymar has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2025. His salary is expected to be approximately €80 million per year. Additionally, due to sponsorship agreements and commercial activities, Neymar's earnings could increase to as much as €160 million per year.

The 31-year-old Neymar had been playing for PSG since 2017. He joined the Parisian club from Barcelona, with PSG paying a world-record fee of €222 million for the player. This fee remains the highest in football history. Throughout his time with the French club, Neymar has participated in 173 matches across all competitions, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2025, with an option for extension for an additional year.

Neymar has represented the Brazilian national team since 2010. He has played a total of 124 matches for the Brazilian national team, scoring 77 goals and providing 56 assists. He has also received 31 yellow cards and one red card.