Neymar has received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia

"Al-Hilal" has expressed interest in the forward of Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazilian national team, Neymar, according to CBC Sports.

According to the sources, representatives from the Saudi Arabian club have arrived in Paris to discuss the terms of a personal contract with the player. "Al-Hilal" is willing to pay €45 million for the forward. Additionally, Neymar has been offered €200 million per year.

Earlier reports indicated that PSG is looking to part ways with Neymar.

In the current season, the 31-year-old Neymar has played 29 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists. His contract with the club expires in 2025.