Neymar expressed his desire to return to Barcelona, but there is a problem

PSG Brazilian striker Neymar has expressed a desire to return to Barcelona.

The footballer has already passed this information through his agent, writes Sport.

However, the source believes that it would be difficult for Neymar to join the Catalan club. The fact that Barça coach Xavi does not think this transfer is necessary and believes it is important to strengthen other positions in the team.

Earlier, the media wrote that Neymar is on the transfer market and several clubs from the APL have shown interest in him.