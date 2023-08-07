Neymar demands PSG transfer to Barcelona

Forward Neymar of "Paris Saint-Germain" and the Brazilian national team wants to return to "Barcelona" in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to L’Equipe.

According to the source, the player has already informed the leadership of the French club about his intention to leave in the summer. The reason for this decision by the player was the fact that fans of the Parisian club staged a protest outside his home in May.

Earlier, it was reported that the head coach of "Barcelona," Xavi, is against Neymar's return. The coach believes that the Brazilian's transfer could spoil the atmosphere in the locker room.

The 31-year-old Neymar has been playing for PSG since 2017. He transferred to the Parisian club from "Barcelona." PSG paid 222 million euros for the player. This amount remains the record in the history of football. In total, the Brazilian has played 173 matches for the French club in all competitions, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025 with the possibility of extension for one more year.

Neymar has been playing for the Brazilian national team since 2010. He has played a total of 124 matches for the Brazilian national team, scoring 77 goals and providing 56 assists. He has also received 31 yellow cards and one red card.