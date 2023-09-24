Neymar demands Jorge Jesus' resignation

RU RU NG NG
Brazilian newcomer Al-Hilal had a fight with his team's head coach. The coach criticized the star football player immediately after the match in the Asian Champions League. The Saudi club drew with Uzbek Navbahor, and Neymar received a yellow card for unsportsmanlike conduct. According to Mundo Deportivo, the coach and the player had an argument in the locker room after the match. Things almost came to a fight.

Immediately after this, the Brazilian turned to the club management with a demand to fire the Portuguese coach. According to the source, the club has already warned the coach about his resignation if the team’s results do not improve.

After this scandal, Al-Hilal managed to play one match in the Saudi Arabian championship. The visiting team shared points with Damac, and Neymar played the entire 90 minutes on the field.

Let us remind you that the 31-year-old Brazilian footballer moved to Al-Hilal this summer from the French PSG. The player has already played 3 matches for the new team, in which he did not score once, but gave 1 assist.

