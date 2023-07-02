Neymar closer to Barcelona return

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil striker Neymar is close to returning to Barcelona, according to beIN Sports journalist Khaled Walid in a tweet.

According to the source, the clubs have almost agreed on the transition of the 31-year-old footballer to the summer transfer window. At the same time, the management of Barça wants PSG to continue to pay the Brazilian part of his salary, which is 31 million euros per year.

Neymar moved to PSG from Barcelona in the summer of 2017. The transfer amount was 222 million euros. Last season he made 29 appearances in all competitions, scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists. His contract with PSG runs until the summer of 2025 with the option extension for another year.