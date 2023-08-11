RU RU
Neymar close to returning to Barcelona

Neymar close to returning to Barcelona

Football news Today, 15:30
Neymar close to returning to Barcelona

Forward Neymar from "Paris Saint-Germain" and the Brazil national team is reportedly getting closer to returning to "Barcelona," as reported by El Chiringuito.

According to the source, the player has agreed to the personal contract terms with the Catalan club. If the transfer goes through, Neymar will sign a contract with "Barcelona" that will be valid until the summer of 2025, with the possibility of extending it for one more year. The player's salary at "Barça" could be 13 million euros per year. However, for the transfer to be completed, Neymar would need to terminate his contract with PSG, which is currently valid until the summer of 2025, with the possibility of extension for another year.

It was previously reported that "Chelsea" and several clubs from Saudi Arabia also showed interest in Neymar.

The 31-year-old Neymar has been playing for PSG since 2017. He moved to the Parisian club from "Barcelona." PSG paid 222 million euros for the player, a fee that still stands as the highest in football history. In total, Neymar has played 173 matches for the French club in all competitions, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025, with the possibility of extension for one more year.

Neymar has been a part of the Brazil national team since 2010. He has played a total of 124 matches for the Brazilian national team, scored 77 goals, provided 56 assists, and received 31 yellow cards and one red card.

