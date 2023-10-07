Neymar and his girlfriend announced the arrival of their first child

Neymar and his girlfriend, Bruna, shared a photo of their firstborn child on his Instagram page, raising the possibility of a new star in the world of football.

This week has been particularly wonderful for the Brazilian, as he scored his first goal for Al-Hilal. The club also did not forget to congratulate its striker on such an event, dedicating several publications to him on its X (Twitter) page.

دافي 2011 .. ماڤي 2023 💙🫶🏻. pic.twitter.com/tAL8LlTQLB — بيت الهلال (@baytAlhilal) October 7, 2023

This marks Neymar's second child. His first child was born when he was 19 years old, from his relationship with Carolina Dantas, who was 17 at the time. The couple separated a few months after the child's birth. There isn't much information available about his son, Davi Lucca, but he resides with his father and occasionally visits his mother. During Neymar's time at PSG, his son was often spotted in the VIP box at his father's matches and had a particular fondness for Kylian Mbappé.

In one of his interviews, the star forward talked about his son's admiration for Kylian Mbappé:

"Davi loves Kylian Mbappé. When I took him to a training session, he kept talking to me about Mbappé in the car. He asked me to introduce him to Mbappé. In the end, I fulfilled his wish and eased his soul. It seemed like he was the happiest kid on the planet."