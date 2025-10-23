ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Neymar Aims for a European Move to Boost World Cup Chances — Any Interest Yet?

Neymar Aims for a European Move to Boost World Cup Chances — Any Interest Yet?

Determined to play at the World Cup.
Football news Today, 05:47
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Neymar Aims for a European Move to Boost World Cup Chances — Any Interest Yet? Getty Images

Brazil have already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup and are preparing for the tournament. Neymar is eager to feature at the competition and is exploring options to increase his chances of making the squad.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, Neymar is hoping for a major transfer to a European club, believing it would strengthen his prospects of playing at the World Cup. However, there’s a challenge — no European team has expressed interest in the winger so far.

Neymar’s remaining options are either to extend his contract with Santos or move to MLS with Inter Miami to reunite with Messi and Suárez.

Earlier reports indicated that Santos decided to pause negotiations over a new contract with the 33-year-old star.

Reminder: Neymar joined Santos at the start of 2025 from Al-Hilal as a free agent. Since his return, he has played 21 matches, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists. His current contract with Santos runs until December 2025.

Related teams and leagues
Brazil Brazil Schedule Brazil News
Santos FC Santos FC Schedule Santos FC News Santos FC Transfers
Related Team News
RIP. 20-year-old Brazilian footballer Antony Ylano dies in road accident Football news Yesterday, 08:47 RIP. 20-year-old Brazilian footballer Antony Ylano dies in road accident
Neymar of Santos gestures during a Brasileirao 2025 match Football news 17 oct 2025, 01:48 There will be no continuation! Santos suspend contract talks with Neymar
"Our duty is to win the trophy". - Ancelotti talks about plans for the 2026 World Cup: Football news 16 oct 2025, 15:02 "Our duty is to win the trophy". - Ancelotti talks about plans for the 2026 World Cup
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores