Neymar Aims for a European Move to Boost World Cup Chances — Any Interest Yet?

Determined to play at the World Cup.

Brazil have already secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup and are preparing for the tournament. Neymar is eager to feature at the competition and is exploring options to increase his chances of making the squad.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, Neymar is hoping for a major transfer to a European club, believing it would strengthen his prospects of playing at the World Cup. However, there’s a challenge — no European team has expressed interest in the winger so far.

Neymar’s remaining options are either to extend his contract with Santos or move to MLS with Inter Miami to reunite with Messi and Suárez.

Earlier reports indicated that Santos decided to pause negotiations over a new contract with the 33-year-old star.

Reminder: Neymar joined Santos at the start of 2025 from Al-Hilal as a free agent. Since his return, he has played 21 matches, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists. His current contract with Santos runs until December 2025.