There will be no continuation! Santos suspend contract talks with Neymar

Football news Today, 01:48
Neymar of Santos gestures during a Brasileirao 2025 match Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Earlier, Neymar stated that he would not mind returning to Europe.

Details: Today it became known that Brazilian side Santos have decided to suspend negotiations with 33-year-old Neymar regarding a new contract due to concerns about the player's physical condition and his high salary demands.

The Santos management is not ruling out Neymar's services, but has decided to further assess all the details and Neymar's fitness to ensure that the club's investment is justified, especially considering his injury history.

Neymar joined Santos at the start of 2025 from Al Hilal on a free transfer. Since his return, Neymar has made 21 appearances, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists. His current contract with Santos runs until December 2025, and his market value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €11 million.

Reminder: Neymar wants to play at the World Cup. A return to Europe is getting closer

