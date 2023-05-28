"Newcastle" wants to buy a winger from "Barcelona"

"Newcastle" is showing interest in Barcelona and Spain national team forward Ferran Torres, according to FootballTransfers.

According to the source, the English club is considering acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Barcelona is willing to sell the player for 35 million euros to generate additional funds for squad reinforcements.

In the current season, 23-year-old Torres has played 43 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.