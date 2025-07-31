Newcastle transfer target furious after club blocks move

With Alexander Isak’s departure looming, Newcastle has been actively exploring a range of striker options. But not every target is close to joining the Magpies.

Details: According to Sky Sports, following the sale of Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United, Brentford has refused to sell their second striker, Yoane Wissa. The London club turned down Newcastle’s £25 million bid.

The player himself has been left furious by the club’s decision and the ensuing uncertainty about his future. While he will report to Brentford’s training facilities, he has no intention of training with the squad. Last week, he left the pre-season camp in Portugal early to discuss a potential transfer amid serious interest from Newcastle.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Isak has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool.