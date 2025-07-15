Newcastle submit transfer bid for Ekitike to Eintracht, but Frankfurt want more

French forward Hugo Ekitike is currently playing for Eintracht Frankfurt, but he could soon swap the Bundesliga for the Premier League.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have sent an official offer to the German club for the transfer. The Magpies are willing to pay around €80 million for the striker. However, Eintracht are hoping to get a higher fee.

Much will also depend on Alexander Isak. Liverpool are keen to sign the Swedish forward, but if that deal falls through, the Merseysiders will switch their attention to Ekitike. Everything currently hinges on Isak's decision.

Earlier reports indicated that Ekitike has become Newcastle's top transfer target to strengthen their attacking line for next season, and the club is ready to offer the player a lucrative contract.

Reminder: The French striker joined Eintracht last winter from PSG and has since scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists in 64 appearances.