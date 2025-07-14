Newcastle have launched official talks with Eintracht over Hugo Ekitike

It looks like Newcastle are ready to splash the cash for the services of the 23-year-old forward.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano on social network X, Newcastle have made an official bid for the transfer of 23-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitike.

Reports suggest the Magpies are prepared to offer €70 million, a sum that could well satisfy Eintracht's management. Negotiations are currently in full swing, and the player himself has expressed a desire to make the move to the Premier League.

It's noted that Ekitike has been identified as Newcastle's main transfer target to bolster their attacking firepower for next season, meaning the Magpies are also ready to offer the player a lucrative contract.

The French forward joined German side Eintracht from PSG last winter and has since scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists in 64 appearances.

The player's current contract with the club runs until 2029, and his market value is estimated at €75 million.

Reminder: Liverpool surge ahead in the race for Hugo Ekitike!