Newcastle offered €95m for Kvaradona

Football news Today, 16:15
Newcastle offered €95m for Kwaradona Photo: Instagram Khvicha Kvaratskhelia / Author unknown

According to WinWinAllSports citing TMW, Newcastle United is showing interest in Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, also known as "Kvaradona," who currently plays for Napoli.

The English club is looking to acquire the player in the upcoming summer transfer window and has reportedly offered €95 million for his services. However, it may not be enough as Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is reluctant to part ways with one of the team's key players.

Kvaratskhelia, 22 years old, joined Napoli from Dinamo Batumi in the summer of 2022. The transfer fee amounted to €11.5 million. In the previous season, he played 43 matches for Napoli in all competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists. With Napoli, he won the Serie A title in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Since 2019, Kvaratskhelia has represented the Georgian national team. He has earned 22 caps, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists for the Georgian side.

