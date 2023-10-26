Newcastle found an excuse for defeat in the Champions League

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has found the reasons why his team lost to Borussia Dortmund in the third round of the Champions League group stage.

The meeting ended in victory for the guests with a score of 1:0.

Howe said after the game that Dortmund was tactically the stronger team, constantly causing problems in midfield.

“However, in the second half, my team showed noticeable progress, but could not score a goal. When you play against top teams, even small mistakes can be very costly,” the specialist noted.

The coach also added that he liked the team’s performance in the second half of the match.

“We became more active, found good chances, but could not score a goal. Now, the team will have to work hard to overcome the group stage. The opponents in the Champions League are very strong and nothing comes easy. The team must put the defeat in the game against Borussia aside and be fully ready for next week. I can say that we did not deserve to lose this match,” he said.