Newcastle coach Eddie Howe opens up about his relationship with Isak after Liverpool transfer

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has spoken about how his relationship with Alexander Isak changed amid the Swedish striker’s desire to leave the club. The manager admitted that things were never the same between them after that, according to the Daily Mail.

Howe said that prior to this incident, he and the Swedish forward always had a good relationship and genuinely enjoyed working together. He also believes that Isak improved as a player thanks to the team, and in turn, the Swede helped Newcastle reach new heights.

"The moment he went on strike our relationship did change. I think that was probably a turning point in our relationship. Communication became difficult from that point onwards. I won’t go into any more detail than that. I would say Alex was very much part of that [our success] and loved his time here, so I don’t think that was the issue. I think the issue for him was more when the other club came there, that then changed his thought process," Howe admitted.

As a reminder, Alexander Isak joined Liverpool from Newcastle on the final day of the transfer window for £125 million.