Newcastle captain almost said goodbye to his life during a brawl outside a nightclub (video)

Football news Today, 03:02
Photo: Newcastle twitter

The captain of the English "Newcastle" Jamal Lascelles was the victim of an attack in England and the story could have ended very badly.

The incident took place on August 20, when a footballer, along with his brother and a friend, were attacked by a group of rapists as they were leaving a nightclub.

Unknown people attacked the athlete and his companion, hitting the 19-year-old brother of the football player in the throat. The actions of the attackers led to a tough brawl. As a result of the fight, a friend of the captain of Newcastle received serious head injuries and lost consciousness.

When the footballer stood up for his brother, an unknown person threw a bottle at his head from the crowd. After that, a group of six to eight attackers began to beat the Newcastle player and threatened to kill him.

According to media reports, the athlete and his company were threatened with a gun.

The police have already launched an investigation into the incident, but so far no one has been arrested. The club was informed by the police about the incident, but so far they have not made an official comment.

Lascelles is a graduate of Nottingham Forest. He moved to Newcastle in 2015, after which he became the team captain.

In the 2022/2023 season, he helped his team get into the Champions League, which happened for the first time in almost 20 years. In total, he made 225 appearances for the Forty, scoring 14 goals and making 4 assists.

Real Madrid have issued a statement on Vinicius' injuryAttention, video shows hardcore footage (18+)

Ponomarenko Yurij
