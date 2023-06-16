Newcastle abandoned the idea of acquiring a player from a Russian club

Newcastle has abandoned the idea of acquiring a player from Russian "Krasnodar".

We are talking about Armenian midfielder Edward Spertsyan.

The media reported earlier that the English club was negotiating with the player's representatives.

It turned out that the club found it unreasonable to buy the player from the Russian Premier League.

The 23-year-old player's contract with Krasnodar is calculated until June 30, 2026.