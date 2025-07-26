New offer for Tino Livramento! Manchester City ready to splash the cash

According to TBR Football, Manchester City have updated their transfer bid for Newcastle's right-back Tino Livramento.





Details: The Citizens are seriously interested in signing 22-year-old Newcastle defender Tino Livramento. Manchester City have tabled a £50 million offer for the player. Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing.

Eddie Howe is keen to keep the core of his squad together, but he is open to compromise if a lucrative offer comes in.

Tino Livramento joined Newcastle in August 2023, making the switch from Southampton for €37 million. Since then, he has played 80 games for Newcastle, scored one goal and provided two assists. Transfermarkt values the Englishman at €40 million.



