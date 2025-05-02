New Arsenal sporting director pushes for Gyökeres transfer

Arsenal are in the market for attacking reinforcements and a specialist striker, with the club’s new sporting director already identifying a prime target for the upcoming transfer window.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, Andrea Berta is eager to bring Sporting’s Swedish forward Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal, and several rounds of negotiations have already taken place between the parties. Also on the Gunners’ shortlist is Alexander Isak, but the cost of his transfer is seen as prohibitively high.

Alongside Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are also in the race for the Swedish striker. Bayern Munich, however, have dropped out of contention—the transfer fee proved too steep for the German giants.

Viktor Gyökeres could leave Sporting in the summer of 2025, with the Lisbon club reportedly ready to part ways for a fee in the region of 60–70 million euros.

Reminder: Mikel Arteta has expressed hope that Kai Havertz will still feature this season, as the German midfielder is recovering ahead of schedule—fueling optimism that he will indeed return to action in this campaign.