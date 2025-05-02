RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Arteta hopes Havertz will get the chance to play this season

Arteta hopes Havertz will get the chance to play this season

Football news Today, 10:45
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Arteta hopes Havertz will get the chance to play this season

In February, Arsenal forward Kai Havertz suffered a muscle injury and has been recovering ever since. However, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta is hopeful for the German player's swift return.

Details: The Spanish manager expressed optimism that Havertz will feature again this season, as his recovery is progressing ahead of schedule. This gives reason to believe the German could still take the pitch during the current campaign.

Quote: "I think so. If everything continues as it is now and as planned, I believe he'll have a chance to play a few matches this season," Arteta stated.

Reminder: Before his injury, Havertz had scored 15 goals in 34 matches for Mikel Arteta's side as a centre-forward. The German's absence has left Arsenal without a striker since the club failed to sign a forward during the January transfer window, and Mikel Merino has been deployed as a makeshift striker.

